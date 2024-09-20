https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/lebanon-to-seek-arrest-of-israels-netanyahu-gallant-in-international-court-1120216250.html

Lebanon to Seek Arrest of Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant in International Court

Lebanon to Seek Arrest of Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant in International Court

Lebanon intends to seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in an international court following the explosions of thousands of communications devices in Lebanon, Lebanese Minister for migrant affairs Issam Sharafeddine told Sputnik.

"After these crimes, we intend to demand an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Lebanon should file a complaint with the international court because these attacks fall under international law," Sharafeddine said. The minister noted that the United States is biased in favor of Israel regarding the situation in the Middle East. On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to members of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.

