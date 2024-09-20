https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/new-polls-reveal-tight-race-for-the-us-presidency-1120210746.html

New Polls Reveal Tight Race for the US Presidency

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the campaign trail, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are engaged in a neck-in-neck race.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis.The hosts then speak to the former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the ongoing labor dispute between Boeing and the workers union.In the last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Lebanon and in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

