https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/new-polls-reveal-tight-race-for-the-us-presidency-1120210746.html
New Polls Reveal Tight Race for the US Presidency
New Polls Reveal Tight Race for the US Presidency
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the campaign trail, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are engaged in a neck-in-neck race.
2024-09-20T04:12+0000
2024-09-20T04:12+0000
2024-09-20T10:25+0000
the final countdown
radio
lebanon
israel
ukraine
donald trump
boeing
stopgap bill
national transportation safety board
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120209777_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f439005c59cf11a0ada2bb06c07d6bae.jpg
New Polls Reveal Tight Race for the U.S. Presidency
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the campaign trail, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are engaged in a neck-in-neck race.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis.The hosts then speak to the former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the ongoing labor dispute between Boeing and the workers union.In the last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Lebanon and in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
lebanon
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120209777_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_995208021169188f49d79dc57966ef85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, harris-trump race 2024, boeing workers strike, israel-lebanon war, third lebanese war, ukraine conflict latest
the final countdown, harris-trump race 2024, boeing workers strike, israel-lebanon war, third lebanese war, ukraine conflict latest
New Polls Reveal Tight Race for the US Presidency
04:12 GMT 20.09.2024 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 20.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the campaign trail, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are engaged in a neck-in-neck race.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis.
The hosts then speak to the former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the ongoing labor dispute between Boeing and the workers union.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the conflicts in Lebanon and in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM