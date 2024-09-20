https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russian-fm-spokeswoman-and-dprk-foreign-minister-take-part-in-eurasian-womens-forum-1120217539.html
Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK’s Top Diplomat Join Eurasian Women's Forum
Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK’s Top Diplomat Join Eurasian Women's Forum
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.
2024-09-20T09:19+0000
2024-09-20T09:19+0000
2024-09-20T09:32+0000
world
russia
maria zakharova
choe son hui
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120217375_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47503d2112d5addd8d687b3e9e124939.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.More than 1,500 people from 126 countries will attend this year's forum. The forum takes place from September 18 to 20. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120217375_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b632b375c26a14769051fed2245b0b1a.jpg
Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK Foreign Minister Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum
Sputnik International
Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK Foreign Minister Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum
2024-09-20T09:19+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, north korean foreign minister choe son hui, eurasian women's forum session
russian foreign ministry, north korean foreign minister choe son hui, eurasian women's forum session
Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK’s Top Diplomat Join Eurasian Women's Forum
09:19 GMT 20.09.2024 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 20.09.2024)
The Eurasian Women's Forum, organized by the Federation Council and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS, stands as the largest international platform, bringing together women leaders from all corners of the globe to discuss their role in the modern world and develop common approaches to solving global problems.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.
More than 1,500 people from 126 countries will attend this year's forum. The forum takes place from September 18 to 20.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.