Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK’s Top Diplomat Join Eurasian Women's Forum

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui take part in the Eurasian Women's Forum session themed "Looking at the Changing World" in St. Petersburg, Russia.More than 1,500 people from 126 countries will attend this year's forum. The forum takes place from September 18 to 20. Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more.

