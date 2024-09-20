https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/uk-becomes-1st-country-in-world-to-use-autonomous-robot-to-inspect-fusion-facility---govt-1120216079.html

UK Becomes First Country in World to Use Autonomous Robot to Inspect Fusion Facility - Gov’t

UK Becomes First Country in World to Use Autonomous Robot to Inspect Fusion Facility - Gov’t

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to use an autonomous robot to inspect a fusion power complex, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) said.

2024-09-20T04:15+0000

2024-09-20T04:15+0000

2024-09-20T04:16+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

nuclear fusion

fusion reactor

robot

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878539_0:225:1024:801_1920x0_80_0_0_13db527b575d8dd64ba5a27f44461ce7.jpg

"In a world-first, a fully autonomous robot has been used to inspect the inside of a fusion energy facility. The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Oxford Robotics Institute (ORI), University of Oxford, have achieved a first-ever autonomous robot deployment in a fusion facility," the agency said in a statement on Thursday. The four-legged robot was tested at the decommissioned Joint European Torus (JET) facility, which was one of the largest experimental fusion reactors in the world, the statement read, adding that the robot had to map the facility and take sensor readings of its environment, while avoiding obstacles and employees. The experiment shows that autonomous technologies can be used to maintain fusion power facilities where human access can be limited due to challenging conditions involving radiation, vacuum-level pressure and extreme temperatures, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/eu-blocks-uk-from-work-on-nuclear-fusion-tests-unless-london-rejoins-euratom---reports-1118443507.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

autonomous robot, fusion facility, uk atomic energy authority