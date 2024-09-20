International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/uk-becomes-1st-country-in-world-to-use-autonomous-robot-to-inspect-fusion-facility---govt-1120216079.html
UK Becomes First Country in World to Use Autonomous Robot to Inspect Fusion Facility - Gov’t
UK Becomes First Country in World to Use Autonomous Robot to Inspect Fusion Facility - Gov’t
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to use an autonomous robot to inspect a fusion power complex, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) said.
2024-09-20T04:15+0000
2024-09-20T04:16+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
nuclear fusion
fusion reactor
robot
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878539_0:225:1024:801_1920x0_80_0_0_13db527b575d8dd64ba5a27f44461ce7.jpg
"In a world-first, a fully autonomous robot has been used to inspect the inside of a fusion energy facility. The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Oxford Robotics Institute (ORI), University of Oxford, have achieved a first-ever autonomous robot deployment in a fusion facility," the agency said in a statement on Thursday. The four-legged robot was tested at the decommissioned Joint European Torus (JET) facility, which was one of the largest experimental fusion reactors in the world, the statement read, adding that the robot had to map the facility and take sensor readings of its environment, while avoiding obstacles and employees. The experiment shows that autonomous technologies can be used to maintain fusion power facilities where human access can be limited due to challenging conditions involving radiation, vacuum-level pressure and extreme temperatures, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/eu-blocks-uk-from-work-on-nuclear-fusion-tests-unless-london-rejoins-euratom---reports-1118443507.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/01/1106878539_0:129:1024:897_1920x0_80_0_0_686e631b56bb4b60403f0564e8b6ed63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
autonomous robot, fusion facility, uk atomic energy authority
autonomous robot, fusion facility, uk atomic energy authority

UK Becomes First Country in World to Use Autonomous Robot to Inspect Fusion Facility - Gov’t

04:15 GMT 20.09.2024 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 20.09.2024)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michaela Pereckas / Radiation danger trefoil signRadiation danger sign
Radiation danger sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Michaela Pereckas / Radiation danger trefoil sign
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to use an autonomous robot to inspect a fusion power complex, the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) said.
"In a world-first, a fully autonomous robot has been used to inspect the inside of a fusion energy facility. The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the Oxford Robotics Institute (ORI), University of Oxford, have achieved a first-ever autonomous robot deployment in a fusion facility," the agency said in a statement on Thursday.
The four-legged robot was tested at the decommissioned Joint European Torus (JET) facility, which was one of the largest experimental fusion reactors in the world, the statement read, adding that the robot had to map the facility and take sensor readings of its environment, while avoiding obstacles and employees.
Smoke rises from the nuclear power plant of Nerckarwestheim in Neckarwestheim, Germany, on Aug. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
World
EU Blocks UK From Work on Nuclear Fusion Tests Unless London Rejoins Euratom - Reports
15 May, 09:30 GMT
The experiment shows that autonomous technologies can be used to maintain fusion power facilities where human access can be limited due to challenging conditions involving radiation, vacuum-level pressure and extreme temperatures, the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала