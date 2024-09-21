https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/biden-administration-fears-all-out-war-between-israel-hezbollah---reports-1120232964.html

Biden Administration Fears All-Out War Between Israel, Hezbollah - Reports

Biden Administration Fears All-Out War Between Israel, Hezbollah - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Joe Biden fears the outbreak of a full-scale war between Israel and the Shia movement Hezbollah in the wake of the detonation of communication devices in Lebanon earlier this week and an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Friday, Politico reported, citing unnamed US officials.

2024-09-21T04:51+0000

2024-09-21T04:51+0000

2024-09-21T04:51+0000

world

middle east

joe biden

israel

lebanon

beirut

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg

According to the report, US officials believe the Israel-Hezbollah fighting could significantly increase in the coming days, sparking an all-out war between the two sides. The Biden administration's latest analysis shows that it will be difficult for the two sides to seek deescalation. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Friday that Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil and several other commanders had been killed in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed the death of Aqil. The Lebanese Health Ministry said the Israeli airstrike had left 12 people dead and 66 others wounded. On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to members of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations. The Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in Gaza in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters conduct attacks almost daily on each other's positions in areas along the border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/israeli-lebanon-war-to-alter-the-entire-middle-east--frm-state-dep-analyst-1120230483.html

israel

lebanon

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe bide, full-scale war, shia movement hezbollah, suburb of beirut