China, Russia 'Way Ahead' of US in Hypersonic Capability - Congressman
China, Russia 'Way Ahead' of US in Hypersonic Capability - Congressman
China and Russia are way ahead of the United States in the development and deployment of hypersonic weapons, US Congressman Doug Lamborn said at the Hudson Institute think tank.
"China is fielding massive amounts of hypersonics, they want to have multitudes of these by the end of the decade," Lamborn, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, said on Friday. "Russia has some hypersonic capability... they're behind China, but they're still way ahead of us." China was looking to be the dominant global power in deploying both nuclear capable and conventional warhead hypersonic strike weapons, Lamborn said. The Chinese have already exhibited a high rate of flight testing in their hypersonic weapons resulting in the rapid development of their nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technology, Lamborn added.
04:59 GMT 21.09.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China and Russia are way ahead of the United States in the development and deployment of hypersonic weapons, US Congressman Doug Lamborn said at the Hudson Institute think tank.
"China is fielding massive amounts of hypersonics, they want to have multitudes of these by the end of the decade," Lamborn, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, said on Friday. "Russia has some hypersonic capability... they're behind China, but they're still way ahead of us."
China was looking to be the dominant global power in deploying both nuclear capable and conventional warhead hypersonic strike weapons, Lamborn said.
The Chinese have already exhibited a high rate of flight testing in their hypersonic weapons resulting in the rapid development of their nuclear-armed hypersonic missile technology, Lamborn added.
