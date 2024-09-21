International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/hungarian-intelligence-denies-local-firms-played-part-in-lebanese-pager-explosion-1120237220.html
Hungarian Intelligence Denies Local Firms Played Part in Lebanese Pager Explosion
Hungarian Intelligence Denies Local Firms Played Part in Lebanese Pager Explosion
Sputnik International
None of Hungarian firms or experts played a role in the production or modification of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Hungary's Constitution Protection Office, the civilian domestic intelligence agency, said on Saturday.
2024-09-21T13:04+0000
2024-09-21T13:04+0000
world
hungary
lebanon
hezbollah
attack
terrorist attack
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b02b212096b47de25fc99d65268f1d30.jpg
Taiwanese pager-maker Gold Apollo said on Friday that the exploded pagers had been produced by Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT under Gold Apollo's license. On September 17 and 18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in parts of Lebanon. According to the country's health ministry, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the attack. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/deadly-pagers-that-exploded-in-lebanon-were-not-made-in-taiwan-claims-economy-minister--1120216411.html
hungary
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e113232863f121ffdc7eef376961c7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian intelligence, lebanese pager explosion, modification of pagers
hungarian intelligence, lebanese pager explosion, modification of pagers

Hungarian Intelligence Denies Local Firms Played Part in Lebanese Pager Explosion

13:04 GMT 21.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarAn ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon
An ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - None of Hungarian firms or experts played a role in the production or modification of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Hungary's Constitution Protection Office, the civilian domestic intelligence agency, said on Saturday.
Taiwanese pager-maker Gold Apollo said on Friday that the exploded pagers had been produced by Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT under Gold Apollo's license.
"We constantly update international organizations and the National Security Commission of the Hungarian parliament on investigation results. The probe has clearly established that so-called pagers have never entered the Hungarian territory and that no Hungarian company or specialist have been involved in their production or modification," the office said in a statement.
An ambulance carrying wounded people whose handheld pager exploded arrives outside at the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
World
Deadly Pagers Linked to Lebanon Blasts ‘Not Made in Taiwan’, Asserts Economy Minister
Yesterday, 07:09 GMT
On September 17 and 18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in parts of Lebanon. According to the country's health ministry, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the attack. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала