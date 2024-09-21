https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/hungarian-intelligence-denies-local-firms-played-part-in-lebanese-pager-explosion-1120237220.html
Hungarian Intelligence Denies Local Firms Played Part in Lebanese Pager Explosion
None of Hungarian firms or experts played a role in the production or modification of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Hungary's Constitution Protection Office, the civilian domestic intelligence agency, said on Saturday.
Taiwanese pager-maker Gold Apollo said on Friday that the exploded pagers had been produced by Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT under Gold Apollo's license. On September 17 and 18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in parts of Lebanon. According to the country's health ministry, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the attack. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - None of Hungarian firms or experts played a role in the production or modification of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Hungary's Constitution Protection Office, the civilian domestic intelligence agency, said on Saturday.
Taiwanese pager-maker Gold Apollo said on Friday that the exploded pagers had been produced by Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT under Gold Apollo's license.
"We constantly update international organizations and the National Security Commission of the Hungarian parliament on investigation results. The probe has clearly established that so-called pagers have never entered the Hungarian territory and that no Hungarian company or specialist have been involved in their production or modification," the office said in a statement.
On September 17 and 18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in parts of Lebanon
. According to the country's health ministry, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the attack. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement.