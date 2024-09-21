https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/israeli-military-striking-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-1120236548.html

Israeli Military Striking Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it was striking assets belonging to Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

"The IDF is currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram. On Friday, at least 31 people died in an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital city of Beirut, acting Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abyad said. There were three children and seven women among those killed. Another 68 people were injured. On September 17 and 18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in parts of Lebanon. According to the country's health ministry, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the attack. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement. Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have escalated after Israel started a military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah have been exchanging cross-border fire almost daily.

