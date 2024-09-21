https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/north-carolina-chaos-the-labor-vote-shaken-baby-syndrome-1120230700.html

North Carolina Chaos, the Labor Vote, Shaken Baby Syndrome

North Carolina Chaos, the Labor Vote, Shaken Baby Syndrome

Sputnik International

The Wall Street Journal finds the country’s least-surprising gun owner, and the media decides who’s allowed to court the working class.

2024-09-21T04:10+0000

2024-09-21T04:10+0000

2024-09-21T07:45+0000

political misfits

germany

france

donald trump

budget

immigration

electoralcollege

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120230814_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67f7a3b58aa08d408cee8eb25ae5c28f.png

North Carolina Chaos, the Labor Vote, Shaken Baby Syndrome Sputnik International The Wall Street Journal finds the country’s least-surprising gun owner, and the media decides who’s allowed to court the working class.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses Germany’s decision to impose new border controls within the EU’s passport-free zone, what this means for the dream of a united Europe, what to expect from this weekend’s vote in Brandenburg, why calling the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance “Putinist” isn’t working to slow down the party’s rise in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron snatching victory from the left alliance that won Parliamentary elections this summer, the EU recognizing Edmundo Gonzalez as Venezuela’s president, and how to view Western warnings about “dangerous” Chinese technology after Israel’s attack using pagers in Lebanon.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the reevaluation of shaken baby syndrome, what can be done to ensure innocent parents aren’t accused of abusing their children when they present with certain injuries, who tends to be accused of abuse and what the available data shows about abuse prevalence, and how reforming our medical system would help prevent false accusations.International human rights activist, political analyst and National Organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace Ajamu Baraka discusses the importance of union endorsements in this presidential campaign, why the Democratic nominee isn’t sweeping up every union endorsement, whether the US insistence on maintaining the anti-democratic Electoral College means the 2024 election will end up before the Supreme Court, the impact of third parties on this year’s election, outrageous comments by Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina Mark Robinson, whether Robinson’s comments will drag down former President Donald Trump, whether Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will suffer because of its lack of transparency on policy and with the media, why there are so few gestures to working people in this campaign, anti-migrant rhetoric in the campaign, and the ongoing budget fight.The Misfits also discuss Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s feud with Vanderbuilt Professor Michael Eric Dyson, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a near-fatal food fight.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

germany

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

phil kelly, germany’s new border controls, eu’s passport-free zone, vote in brandenburg, sahra wagenknecht alliance rise, french president emmanuel macron victory, eu recognizing edmundo gonzalez as venezuela’s president, western warnings about “dangerous” chinese technology, israel’s attack pagers in lebanon, dr. yolandra hancock, shaken baby syndrome, abusing children family abuse, abuse prevalence, ajamu baraka, union endorsements us elections, us anti-democratic electoral college, us third parties, lieutenant governor of north carolina mark robinson, vice president kamala harris’ campaign lack transparency, nti-migrant rhetoric in the us, us budget fight, congresswoman nancy mace’s feud with vanderbuilt professor michael eric dyson