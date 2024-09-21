https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/oprah-holds-fundraiser-for-kamala-north-carolinas-lt-gov-in-hot-water-lebanon-update-and-more-1120227186.html

Oprah Holds Fundraiser for Kamala, North Carolina's Lt. Gov. in Hot Water, Lebanon Update and More

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including Oprah holding a fundraiser for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discussed the turbulent American political scene with political analyst and lawyer Tyler Nixon.Then The Final Countdown team speaks with founder and editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristián about the Oprah fundraiser for Kamala Harris.In the last hour The Final Countdown hosts speak with Beirut-based journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo about the Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon.Lastly, journalist and RT correspondent Manila Chan discusses the latest regarding California's Prop 36.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

