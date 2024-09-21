https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/scratch-a-liberal-european-elite-swings-right-to-crush-the-left-1120232539.html

Scratch a Liberal: European Elite Swings Right to Crush the Left

Scratch a Liberal: European Elite Swings Right to Crush the Left

Sputnik International

The elite of the European Union have proven who they'd rather ally with between the populist left and populist right. Despite their warnings about so-called far-right parties, they'd rather have them in charge.

2024-09-21T03:48+0000

2024-09-21T03:48+0000

2024-09-21T03:48+0000

analysis

opinion

europe

emmanuel macron

michel barnier

france

germany

european union (eu)

new popular front (nouveau front populaire)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120232378_0:196:2713:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_23239a4ad751846e7256d6235889d0f6.jpg

Despite years of hand-wringing about the populist right in Europe, the elite in many European nations have proven their preference for those groups over any momentum by leftists who will implement policies that will match the EU’s liberal marketing materials.The EU presents itself as a beacon of democracy, with free speech and a vehement commitment to human rights. But their actions have never matched that propaganda.In France, President Emmanuel Macron appointed centrist-right Michel Barnier as prime minister. Barnier’s party came in fifth during the national elections. The New Popular Front, the leftist party that came in first place, offered several prime minister candidates to Macron, but they were refused. While the French left have drawn up impeachment documents against Macron, the leader of the RN, Marine Le Pen, gave her tacit approval for the Barnier appointment. The sign is clear: Macron will negotiate with the RN, but not the left.“This guy is an EU stooge, the blandest of the bland, you know, somebody that was probably spawned in a laboratory in Brussels, whose veins pump with blue EU blood. Not someone chosen by the people,” Kelly said of Barnier.“If France is going down a route with Macron…where he desperately clings to power, clings to preserve his own position for a little longer, the legacy of that is to sow a bitter harvest that one day he will have to deal with, and that is that you're making an enemy of the French people by denying democracy,” Kelly concluded, dubbing Macron “Marie Macronette” as an “isolated political establishment with no connection to the people.”In Germany, after three people were fatally stabbed at a street festival by a Syrian man who said he was inspired by ISIS* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party all but adopted the AfD’s immigration policy, closing its borders and ending, at least temporarily, the Schengen-Visiting Zone, which since 1985 has allowed visa-free travel between most EU countries.As the adage goes, scratch a liberal and a fascist bleeds.Kelly pointed to the ruling parties in Europe allowing migrants to drown in the Mediterranean, supporting terrorist groups in Syria in an attempt to overthrow a sovereign state, supporting and arming neo-fascists in the Ukrainian military, and the support of genocide against the Palestinian people as evidence that the center-left and center-right parties are, at best, no better than the populist right that they say they fear. “Certainly, the blood soaking their hands is as thick and probably more splattered across their faces than anyone else,” Kelly said.As Europe was falling, Germany, previously the industrial heart of Europe, made no real protest when the Nord Stream pipeline was sabotaged. Many, including Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, pointed their fingers at the United States. Yet Germany –like many EU nations– continues to function as an extension of the United States.“At that moment, Germany really revealed itself to be a vassal state to the US,” argued Kelly. “You only have to think about the Nord Stream bombing, which devastated the German economy. And yet, the German government, as it pains, said it doesn’t really want to know who is behind that.”Faced with a failing economy and ineffectual leaders, it is not uncommon for people to turn to populism. The question is what brand of populism they will gravitate towards, right-wing or leftist. Unfortunately, the right wing has gotten a head start in Europe.“My worry here is that Germans who’ve seen their economy collapse, who’ve seen industrial giants like Volkswagen start to struggle, all as a result of the boomerang effect of sanctions and following blindly the US military and economic policy, that’s creating the problem, but you have a narrative where migrants are the scapegoat in Germany,” argued Kelly. "[Germany's] history proves it's a great fan of the scapegoat."Instead, the left needs to focus on economic issues if it wants to stand against the momentum of the right. “This is where we need class-based politics… to be connected to the people, but that connection is not strong enough in Germany. And I hope the [Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, a new leftist party recently launched in Germany] gains ground. I hope it gains momentum because that’s where hope would arise,” concluded Kelly, noting earlier that he did not agree with their migration policies that somewhat mirror the AfD’s.“But at the moment, the clouds on the horizon are the AfD, and a political establishment who are opening the doors, as I said, and rolling out the red carpet for them to either march into power or have such an influence on the government that it’s indistinguishable,” Kelly warned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/how-macron-played-the-populists-1120062254.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/germanys-new-border-crackdown-wins-cheers--jeers-amid-eu-rifts-over-immigration-1120134399.html

france

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

political shake up in europe, rise of the far right in europe, leftist coalition in france, new leftist coalition in germany, scratch a liberal