https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/telegrams-cooperation-with-french-authorities-led-to-other-countries-requests---reports-1120232799.html

Telegram's Cooperation With French Authorities Led to Other Countries' Requests - Reports

Telegram's Cooperation With French Authorities Led to Other Countries' Requests - Reports

Sputnik International

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's cooperation with French authorities after his arrest has led to requests for information from other countries, French media reports.

2024-09-21T03:56+0000

2024-09-21T03:56+0000

2024-09-21T03:56+0000

europe

pavel durov

france

paris

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1d/1119952572_0:30:562:346_1920x0_80_0_0_f0118eb368bf567502f98c267a2903ba.jpg

According to the report, the messenger's cooperation with the French authorities benefits all European countries that are members of Eurojust (European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation). Thus, one of the EU member countries was able to receive a response to its requests regarding a group in Telegram that had ordered about 100 murders. In addition, "a major international power" also decided to take advantage of the messenger's willingness to cooperate, it said. The report said some cases from other countries, including South Korea, are in the process of being registered in the French justice system. Earlier, the Liberation daily reported that after Durov's arrest in France, the Telegram messenger began responding to investigators' requests and providing information "capable of identifying criminals in investigations of crimes against children." Paris prosecutor Laure Becco earlier said Telegram attracted the attention of investigators due to the lack of response to requests to identify a number of cybercriminals, in particular in child pornography cases. The Russian-born tech entrepreneur was detained at a Paris airport on August 24 on charges related to criminal uses of his messaging app, including terrorism, child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraud. He was released on August 28 on a €5 million ($5.5 million) bail and is barred from leaving France.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/durov-arrest-first-salvo-of-final-battle-in-the-30-year-war-on-privacy-1119974550.html

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

telegram founder arrest, censorship in europe, war on privacy, war on encryption