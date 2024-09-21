https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/tiktok-wipes-out-sputnik-accounts-1120234744.html

TikTok Wipes Out Sputnik Accounts

TikTok Wipes Out Sputnik Accounts

Sputnik International

The video-sharing platform TikTok has removed the Sputnik International account of the Sputnik media network, just days after the US announced new sanctions targeting Russian media.

2024-09-21T11:17+0000

2024-09-21T11:17+0000

2024-09-21T11:17+0000

world

margarita simonyan

joe biden

ria novosti

tiktok

sputnik

serbia

ban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg

On the morning of September 21, the video-sharing platform TikTok removed the Sputnik International account of the Sputnik news network, just days after the US announced new sanctions targeting Russian media.TikTok has not yet commented on the development. TikTok, which is part of the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under intense pressure from US authorities in recent months. In April, US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill passed by Congress that would ban TikTok in the United States if it refuses to divest from its Chinese-owned parent company ByteDance. TikTok and ByteDance have since challenged the measure in court. Earlier this month, the US State Department tightened the operating conditions of Rossiya Segodnya and its subsidiaries, designating them as "foreign missions."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/us-crackdown-on-sputnik-rt-meant-to-discourage-others-from-speaking-out-journo-1120177989.html

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik media network accounts, video sharing app tiktok, deleted the accounts of several branches