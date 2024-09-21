https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/weekly-wrap-up-trump-assassination-attempt-lebanon-pager-attack-free-speech-crackdown-1120231425.html

Weekly Wrap-Up; Trump Assassination Attempt; Lebanon Pager Attack; Free Speech Crackdown

Israel has attacked Lebanon using pagers and radios as the US tries to figure out the nature of another assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the latest moves by the Federal Reserve and the absurdity of US foreign policy as the threat of nuclear annihilation hangs over humanity.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the latest Trump assassination attempt and the state of US politics.Professor Richard Wolff, economics professor and host of Democracy at Work on YouTube, discusses the decline of the US empire and the economic catastrophe facing the EU.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, come together to discuss moves to crack down on free speech, the latest assassination attempt against Trump, and NATO provocations on Russia’s border.Ajamu Baraka, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor at Popular Resistance.org, come together to discuss The FBI attack on the Uhuru 3, the Green Party, and hopes for an offramp in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

