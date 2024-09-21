https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/zelensky-looks-to-2024-us-presidential-candidates-for-support-ahead-of-elections-1120231150.html
Zelensky Looks to 2024 US Presidential Candidates for Support Ahead of Elections
Zelensky Looks to 2024 US Presidential Candidates for Support Ahead of Elections
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of guests to discuss the latest developments around the globe, including Zelensky's potential meetings with US presidential candidates.
2024-09-21T04:30+0000
2024-09-21T04:30+0000
2024-09-21T09:17+0000
the backstory
kamala harris
jill stein
michigan
hezbollah
israel
lebanon
argentina
venezuela
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120231582_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcd31a07b8c003f0bf85acc36a55af6.png
Zelensky Looks to 2024 U.S. Presidential Candidates for Support Ahead of Elections
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of guests to discuss the latest developments around the globe, including Zelensky's potential meetings with U.S. presidential candidates.
The show begins with activist, podcast host, and journalist Misty Winston discussing Kamala Harris' campaign and the shift of some Muslim American voters to Jill Stein. She also delves into updates on key swing states, including Trump's influence in South Carolina, Robinson's role, Shapiro's impact in Pennsylvania, and the uncommitted movement in Michigan.Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum analyzes the latest escalation between Israel and Lebanon, including Israel's targeted strike in Beirut following Hezbollah's launch of 140 rockets into northern Israel. She also discusses reports on Israel's long-planned pager attacks.The second hour begins with independent journalist Paul Dobson examining Venezuela's call to arrest Argentina's Javier Milei, and the deepening recession in Argentina as the economy shrinks beyond expectations.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko providing insights into the upcoming meetings between Ukrainian Zelensky and US leaders, including Biden, Harris, and potentially Trump, during his visit to the White House next week. He also discusses Zelensky’s so-called 'Victory Plan'.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
michigan
israel
lebanon
argentina
venezuela
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120231582_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b88ff9e98a44fd72665877efb652d4c9.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
misty winston, kamala harris' campaign, muslim american voters to jill stein, us swing states, trump's influence in south carolina, robinson's role, shapiro's impact in pennsylvania, uncommitted movement in michigan, leila hatoum, escalation between israel and lebanon, israel's targeted strike in beirut, hezbollah's launch of 140 rockets into northern israel, israel's long-planned pager attacks, paul dobson, venezuela's call to arrest argentina's javier milei, recession in argentina, andrii telizhenko, meetings zelensky and biden harris trump, zelensky visit to the white house
misty winston, kamala harris' campaign, muslim american voters to jill stein, us swing states, trump's influence in south carolina, robinson's role, shapiro's impact in pennsylvania, uncommitted movement in michigan, leila hatoum, escalation between israel and lebanon, israel's targeted strike in beirut, hezbollah's launch of 140 rockets into northern israel, israel's long-planned pager attacks, paul dobson, venezuela's call to arrest argentina's javier milei, recession in argentina, andrii telizhenko, meetings zelensky and biden harris trump, zelensky visit to the white house
Zelensky Looks to 2024 US Presidential Candidates for Support Ahead of Elections
04:30 GMT 21.09.2024 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 21.09.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins is joined by a panel of guests to discuss the latest developments around the globe, including Zelensky's potential meetings with US presidential candidates.
The show begins with activist, podcast host, and journalist Misty Winston discussing Kamala Harris' campaign and the shift of some Muslim American voters to Jill Stein. She also delves into updates on key swing states, including Trump's influence in South Carolina, Robinson's role, Shapiro's impact in Pennsylvania, and the uncommitted movement in Michigan.
Then, Lebanon-based journalist Leila Hatoum analyzes the latest escalation between Israel and Lebanon, including Israel's targeted strike in Beirut following Hezbollah's launch of 140 rockets into northern Israel. She also discusses reports on Israel's long-planned pager attacks.
The second hour begins with independent journalist Paul Dobson examining Venezuela's call to arrest Argentina's Javier Milei, and the deepening recession in Argentina as the economy shrinks beyond expectations.
The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko providing insights into the upcoming meetings between Ukrainian Zelensky and US leaders, including Biden, Harris, and potentially Trump, during his visit to the White House next week. He also discusses Zelensky’s so-called 'Victory Plan'.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM