Fadi-1 and Fadi-2: What is Known About Rockets Hezbollah Used to Recently Shell Israel?

Lebanese movement Hezbollah carried out a series of rocket attacks against targets in Israel last week in an act of retaliation for the recent wave of pager and walkie-talkie explosions that were blamed on Israeli intelligence.

Hezbollah carried out these strikes using Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets whose specs were revealed by the movement to local media in the aftermath of the attacks.Fadi-1Fadi-1 is a 220mm unguided rocket that can be launched from both stationary and mobile platforms. About six meters long, the rocket carries an 83kg high-explosive warhead and has a range of 70km.Such rockets can be used to disrupt enemy logistics and harass targets deep behind enemy lines, as well as to overwhelm enemy air defenses via a mass launch.Fadi-2Fadi-2 is a 302mm unguided rocket that has a range of 100km and is fitted with a 170kg high-explosive warhead.The rocket is designed to take out enemy fortifications, infrastructure and troop formations.Both Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets were adopted by Hezbollah during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 2006, Al-Mayadeen reports, citing Hezbollah media sources.Why Fadi?The rockets were ostensibly named after Fadi Hassan Tawil, a Hezbollah leader who was born in Beirut in 1969 and who was killed in 1987 while fighting the Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon.What Targets Were Hit?The rocket attacks were apparently aimed at the Israeli military assets: namely, at the Ramat David Airbase and airport, and at what Al-Mayadeen describes as a “military-industrial complex” belonging to Israel’s top defense manufacturer Rafael, located near Haifa.

