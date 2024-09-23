https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/hong-kong-launches-2nd-phase-of-its-digital-currency-tests--authorities-1120262058.html

Hong Kong Launches 2nd Phase of Its Digital Currency Tests – Authorities

Hong Kong Launches 2nd Phase of Its Digital Currency Tests – Authorities

Sputnik International

Hong Kong launched the second phase of its pilot program for the use of its own digital currency, which will include tokenized bank deposits, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.

2024-09-23T18:03+0000

2024-09-23T18:03+0000

2024-09-23T18:03+0000

economy

business

hong kong

china

digital currency

digital economy

digital money

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117961333_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb43dc7260bc08bf09c1a67f32580bc.jpg

"The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) today (23 September) commenced Phase 2 of the e-HKD Pilot Programme (Phase 2) to delve deeper into innovative use cases for new forms of digital money, including e-HKD and tokenized deposits, that can potentially be used by individuals and corporates," the HKMA said in a statement. During this phase, 11 groups of firms will study use cases for e-HKD and tokenized deposits in three main themes, namely settlement of tokenized assets, programmability and offline payments, the statement read. The results of this phase will help identify practical challenges the HKMA may face in developing, implementing, and operating a digital currency ecosystem, the authority said. The second phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, it added. The HKMA aims to assess the effectiveness of digital currencies, given that the region already has systems like the Faster Payment System (FPS), digital wallets, and mobile banking, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/pepe-escobar-china-designs-an-economic-road-map-all-the-way-to-2029-1119458539.html

hong kong

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

digital currency tests in china, digital currency tests in hong kong, what countries use digital currency, what is digital currency, tests of digital currency, is digital currency viable