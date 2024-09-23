https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/iran-backed-middle-east-forces-review-devices-rules-after-mass-pager-explosion---reports-1120254721.html
Iran-Backed Middle East Forces Review Devices Rules After Mass Pager Explosion - Reports
Iran-Backed Middle East Forces Review Devices Rules After Mass Pager Explosion - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran-backed forces in the Middle East are reviewing their communications protection measures in the wake of the mass pager explosion in Lebanon, including issuing new rules for fighters to use electronic devices, the Washington Post reported citing sources.
2024-09-23T05:39+0000
2024-09-23T05:39+0000
2024-09-23T05:39+0000
world
middle east
lebanon
israel
israel-lebanon tensions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997830_0:72:3073:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_29ca08a0907bf8998d413e8fa83d9117.jpg
Iran-backed forces in the Middle East are reviewing their communications protection measures in the wake of the mass pager explosion in Lebanon, including issuing new rules for fighters to use electronic devices, the Washington Post reported citing sources.In Iraq and the West Bank, senior militants allied with Iran said they were reviewing equipment and issuing new rules for fighters' use of personal devices, the newspaper said. The source, an unnamed senior commander in the Jenin Battalion, which is led by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, said extraordinary precautions would be taken and fighters would keep the devices away from themselves. He added that his troops were already avoiding mobile phones and had recently given up pocket radios, which they suspected Israel had hacked. On September 17-18, communication devices like pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon. Official reports indicate 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities have blamed Israel for the incident. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incident. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the events in Lebanon a monstrous act of terrorism and an attempt to ignite a major conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/un-warns-of-catastrophe-as-israel-and-hezbollah-near-full-scale-war-1120252050.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997830_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_653276f25bda5d225215a2bf71f92bc7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran-backed forces in the middle east are reviewing their communications protection measures in the wake of the mass pager explosion in lebanon, including issuing new rules for fighters to use electronic devices, the washington post reported citing sources.
iran-backed forces in the middle east are reviewing their communications protection measures in the wake of the mass pager explosion in lebanon, including issuing new rules for fighters to use electronic devices, the washington post reported citing sources.
Iran-Backed Middle East Forces Review Devices Rules After Mass Pager Explosion - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - On September 17 and 18, communications equipment, including pagers and walkie-talkies, detonated in various areas of Lebanon. According to official data, 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 were injured.
Iran-backed forces in the Middle East are reviewing their communications protection measures in the wake of the mass pager explosion in Lebanon, including issuing new rules for fighters to use electronic devices, the Washington Post reported citing sources.
In Iraq and the West Bank, senior militants allied with Iran said they were reviewing equipment and issuing new rules for fighters' use of personal devices, the newspaper said.
The source, an unnamed senior commander in the Jenin Battalion, which is led by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, said extraordinary precautions would be taken and fighters would keep the devices away from themselves. He added that his troops were already avoiding mobile phones and had recently given up pocket radios, which they suspected Israel had hacked.
On September 17-18, communication devices like pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon. Official reports indicate 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities have blamed Israel for the incident. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incident. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the events in Lebanon a monstrous act of terrorism and an attempt to ignite a major conflict.