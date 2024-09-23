https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/russian-energy-week-2024-to-take-place-on-september-26-28-1120257421.html

Russian Energy Week 2024 to Take Place on September 26-28

Russian Energy Week (REW) is a major international forum for strengthening global cooperation, and addressing other topical issues, in the fuel and energy sector. In 2024, the forum will be held on September 26-28 in Moscow.

This year, the REW’s main theme is “Energy Cooperation in a Multipolar World”. The Forum will feature about 30 events with more than 100 speakers divided into several blocks dedicated to different subjects, including “International Agenda: Cooperation for Development”, “Sustainable Energy Development”, “Technology and Data as a Basis for Leadership”, “Development of the Russian Fuel and Energy Sector: Strategy and Regulations” and “Socially Oriented Fuel and Energy Sector”.More than 20 sessions for engineering and technical staff of energy companies, with the participation of more than 70 speakers, are scheduled on the margins of the Exhibition of Equipment and Technologies for the Fuel and Energy Sector.“The development of Russia's fuel and energy sector remains a key priority both for ensuring domestic growth and strengthening international cooperation. In the face of global challenges, we continue to implement large-scale projects aimed at improving the efficiency and environmental friendliness of the industry, as well as strengthening technological sovereignty," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said."Some of the key tasks include ensuring the sustainability of supplies and the development of new markets, which contribute to economic stability and energy security for Russia and our international partners. Russian Energy Week serves as a crucial platform for discussing these issues with our foreign colleagues,” he added.The events that follow under the “International Agenda: Cooperation for Development” theme will be devoted to the search for ways to stabilize the global energy market, cooperation between Russia and African countries, and the development of cooperation within BRICS. One of the key events will be the meeting of energy ministers of the BRICS countries.The events dedicated to the “Sustainable Energy Development” block will tackle the prospects of hydrocarbon utilization, efficient energy transition, and ensuring technological independence of the energy sector.The key topics for “Technology and Data as a Basis for Leadership” discussion will be focused on the robotization in the fuel and energy complex, technological sovereignty, artificial intelligence, and import substitution of equipment.When discussing “Development of the Russian Fuel and Energy Sector: Strategy and Regulations” theme, experts will touch upon the issues of increasing electricity generation in the regions, functioning of utility infrastructure, development of the coal industry, and promotion of NGV fuel consumption.Participants of the “Socially Oriented Fuel and Energy Sector” events will consider aspects of improving personnel approaches in the electric power industry, attracting and motivating personnel, and training highly qualified engineering and technical specialists.“Today's challenges require coordinated and responsible actions of all energy market participants. The Russian Energy Week forum has become the most important international platform where industry leaders, leading experts and specialists discuss key issues of global energy security and stability. In the changing global environment, Russia continues to demonstrate its readiness for constructive dialogues with foreign partners, to jointly address the challenges facing the world, in terms of preserving the energy balance,” said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of REW-2024.

