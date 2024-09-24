https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/boeing-must-make-significant-changes-shift-culture-to-ensure-safety---us-aviation-chief-1120275046.html

Boeing Must Make 'Significant' Changes, Shift Culture to Ensure Safety - US Aviation Chief

Boeing needs to implement significant reforms and change its culture to improve safety and production quality, the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration, Michael Whitaker, said in testimony to a House panel on Tuesday.

"As a result of systemic production quality issues, Boeing must make significant changes to transform its quality system and ensure the right layers of safety are in place," Whitaker said. "There must be a shift in the company's safety culture to holistically address its systemic quality assurance and production issues." Lawmakers during the hearing expressed disappointment over Boeing's dismal safety record. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Sam Graves said US aviation has been the gold standard but recent incidents "have called that into question." Boeing has been plagued by safety failures and criminal charges in recent years. In January, a mid exit door plug blew out of a Boeing 737-9 MAX on an Alaska Airlines flight, forcing the FAA to ground all such aircraft. In July, Boeing agreed to plead guilty and pay $243.6 million to settle criminal fraud charges in connection with fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018-2019 that killed a total of 346 people.

