Prime Minister of Burkina Faso Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela has announced the country's intention to join BRICS during his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Ouagadougou Igor Martynov, the Burkinabe government said.

On Monday, the Burkinabe prime minister held a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Ouagadougou, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in the spheres of nuclear energy, economy and politics. The government added that Moscow would host a bilateral economic forum on Burkina Faso's economic and trade promotion from October 8-11. The forum aims to promote economic cooperation between Burkina Faso and the host country and has been held in Senegal, Benin, France, Canada, South Korea and Austria. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest developing economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

