Israel and Hezbollah Trade Heavy Attacks in Most Intense Fighting in Years

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine amid Zelensky's visit to the U.S. to present his so-called "Victory Plan."Then, Former Trump campaign surrogate and CEO of New Journey Pac Autry Pruitt weighs in on the latest developments out of the 2024 elections.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo sharing his perspective on the latest attacks on Lebanon and Israel's raid on Al Jazeera.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 24.09.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 24.09.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine amid Zelensky's visit to the U.S. to present his so-called "Victory Plan."
Then, Former Trump campaign surrogate and CEO of New Journey Pac Autry Pruitt weighs in on the latest developments out of the 2024 elections.
The show closes with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo sharing his perspective on the latest attacks on Lebanon and Israel's raid on Al Jazeera.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
