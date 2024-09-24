https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-and-hezbollah-trade-heavy-attacks-in-most-intense-fighting-in-years-1120262814.html

Israel and Hezbollah Trade Heavy Attacks in Most Intense Fighting in Years

Israel and Hezbollah Trade Heavy Attacks in Most Intense Fighting in Years

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon.

2024-09-24T04:10+0000

2024-09-24T04:10+0000

2024-09-24T10:02+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

al jazeera

donald trump

mark sleboda

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120263006_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e6d0e9cbeb3646b117953999b420ede6.png

Israel and Hezbollah Trade Heavy Attacks in Most Intense Fighting in Years Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss developments from around the globe, including Israel's continuous attacks on Lebanon.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine amid Zelensky's visit to the U.S. to present his so-called "Victory Plan."Then, Former Trump campaign surrogate and CEO of New Journey Pac Autry Pruitt weighs in on the latest developments out of the 2024 elections.The show closes with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo sharing his perspective on the latest attacks on Lebanon and Israel's raid on Al Jazeera.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

mark sleboda, ukraine crisis, zelensky visit to the us, zelensky so-called victory plan, autry pruitt, us 2024 elections, esteban carrillo israeli attacks on lebanon, israel's raid on al jazeera