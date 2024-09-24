https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-bombs-lebanon-macron-calls-for-new-world-order-neocon-ukraine-project-in-military-collapse-1120264841.html
The neocon project to use Ukraine as a cat's paw against Russia faces collapse as Russian forces overwhelm the NATO proxy army on numerous fronts.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the collapse of the neocon project to use Ukraine as a NATO proxy army against Russia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss President Macron's call for a new world order, EU vassal leaders' call for escalation against Russia, and the collapse of the bloc's economy.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the neocon push for war with Russia and China.Tom Porter, retired academic and journalist, joins us to discuss war and strife in the Horn of Africa.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss Israel's attacks on Lebanon and the crackdown on anti-imperialist media.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism and the use of internal and external lawfare.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, discusses the Trump assassination attempt.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss US politics as North Carolina politics faces a major scandal and the neocons plan for World War 3.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Israel Bombs Lebanon; Macron Calls For New World Order; Neocon Ukraine Project in Military Collapse
04:40 GMT 24.09.2024 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 24.09.2024)
The neocon project to use Ukraine as a cat's paw against Russia faces collapse as Russian forces overwhelm the NATO proxy army on numerous fronts.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the collapse of the neocon project to use Ukraine as a NATO proxy army against Russia.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss President Macron's call for a new world order, EU vassal leaders' call for escalation against Russia, and the collapse of the bloc's economy.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss the neocon push for war with Russia and China.
Tom Porter, retired academic and journalist, joins us to discuss war and strife in the Horn of Africa.
Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss Israel's attacks on Lebanon and the crackdown on anti-imperialist media.
Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US imperialism and the use of internal and external lawfare.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, discusses the Trump assassination attempt.
Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss US politics as North Carolina politics faces a major scandal and the neocons plan for World War 3.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM