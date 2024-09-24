https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-lebanon-war-escalates-congress-averts-shutdown-independent-ballot-access-1120263447.html

Israel-Lebanon War Escalates, Congress Averts Shutdown, Independent Ballot Access

Former Senior Security Policy Analyst for the US Secretary of Defense Mike Maloof joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the rapid escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, whether Israel’s stated goal of forcing Hezbollah to give up is reasonable, where Hezbollah is likely to take the fight next, whether to expect Iran’s government or Iraqi or Syrian militias to get involved, why Israel has raided the offices of Al Jazeera in the West Bank and the state of press freedom in Israe.Immigrant activist and founder of La Resistencia Maru Mora Villalpando discusses a report claiming that hundreds of US border officers are under investigation for alleged crimes and misconduct, what these officers are accused of, whether this speaks to a greater systemic issue among border patrol staff, who is tasked with overseeing both Customs and Border Patrol and the private organizations they hire, and the impact of recent immigration restrictions put in place by President Joe Biden.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses the most recent polling on the president race, why Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t gaining more ground, what the Democrats would learn if they spoke to Black male voters, why the controversy surrounding right-wing North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson following the discovery of inflammatory old internet comments is likely to blow over, why Democrats can’t connect with their electorate, Congress kicking the budget question can down the road until December, and how the electoral makeup has changed in the Midwest over recent years.Founder of Ballot Access News Richard Winger discusses the historic rate of legal challenges to minor party candidates this year, why Democrats are so much more aggressive in trying to keep minor parties off ballots, how minor parties are hobbled by more restrictions on their time and money than the Democratic and Republican parties, and why ballot access is actually more restricted for lower offices than for the presidency.The Misfits also discuss more raids on the homes of New York City officials and why Joe Biden is holding state meetings at his Delaware home.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

