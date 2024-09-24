International
Russia Condemns Large-Scale Military Attacks by Israel Against Lebanon
Russia Condemns Large-Scale Military Attacks by Israel Against Lebanon
Russia condemns the large-scale military attack by Israel against Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We strongly condemn the large-scale military attacks against Lebanon. We would especially like to emphasize our principled position on the categorical inadmissibility of indiscriminate attacks, the victims of which are civilians," Zakharova said in s statement. Russia is ready to coordinate efforts with the Middle East countries to prevent a catastrophe in light of the Lebanese-Israeli escalation, the ministry said. "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which would prevent further bloodshed and create conditions for moving the situation towards a political and diplomatic settlement. Everything possible must be done to prevent the Middle East from plunging into a full–scale armed conflict, the devastating consequences of which will inevitably affect everyone - both in the region and beyond. We are ready to coordinate with international and regional partners in order to prevent such a catastrophic scenario. We proceed from the fact that the security of any state in the region should not be ensured at the expense of others," the statement read.
russia condemns the large-scale military attack by israel against lebanon, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova said on tuesday.
russia condemns the large-scale military attack by israel against lebanon, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova said on tuesday.

Russia Condemns Large-Scale Military Attacks by Israel Against Lebanon

10:31 GMT 24.09.2024
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia condemns the large-scale military attack by Israel against Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We strongly condemn the large-scale military attacks against Lebanon. We would especially like to emphasize our principled position on the categorical inadmissibility of indiscriminate attacks, the victims of which are civilians," Zakharova said in s statement.
Russia is ready to coordinate efforts with the Middle East countries to prevent a catastrophe in light of the Lebanese-Israeli escalation, the ministry said.
"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which would prevent further bloodshed and create conditions for moving the situation towards a political and diplomatic settlement. Everything possible must be done to prevent the Middle East from plunging into a full–scale armed conflict, the devastating consequences of which will inevitably affect everyone - both in the region and beyond. We are ready to coordinate with international and regional partners in order to prevent such a catastrophic scenario. We proceed from the fact that the security of any state in the region should not be ensured at the expense of others," the statement read.
