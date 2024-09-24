https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/russia-condemns-large-scale-military-attacks-by-israel-against-lebanon-1120269664.html

Russia Condemns Large-Scale Military Attacks by Israel Against Lebanon

Russia condemns the large-scale military attack by Israel against Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2024-09-24T10:31+0000

"We strongly condemn the large-scale military attacks against Lebanon. We would especially like to emphasize our principled position on the categorical inadmissibility of indiscriminate attacks, the victims of which are civilians," Zakharova said in s statement. Russia is ready to coordinate efforts with the Middle East countries to prevent a catastrophe in light of the Lebanese-Israeli escalation, the ministry said. "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which would prevent further bloodshed and create conditions for moving the situation towards a political and diplomatic settlement. Everything possible must be done to prevent the Middle East from plunging into a full–scale armed conflict, the devastating consequences of which will inevitably affect everyone - both in the region and beyond. We are ready to coordinate with international and regional partners in order to prevent such a catastrophic scenario. We proceed from the fact that the security of any state in the region should not be ensured at the expense of others," the statement read.

