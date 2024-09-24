https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/trump-rebuffs-harris-challenge-to-another-debate-1120261311.html

Trump Rebuffs Harris' Challenge to Another Debate

Trump Rebuffs Harris' Challenge to Another Debate

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the campaign trail, where Donald Trump has refused a second debate with Kamala Harris.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with Chicago Tribune cartoonist Scott Stantis.The hosts then speak to journalist and political analyst Angie Wong about the race in North Carolina.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

