https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/us-to-deploy-more-troops-to-middle-east-as-israel-kills-hundreds-in-lebanon-1120263796.html

US to Deploy More Troops to Middle East as Israel Kills Hundreds in Lebanon

US to Deploy More Troops to Middle East as Israel Kills Hundreds in Lebanon

Sputnik International

On the September 23 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a lineup of expert guests discuss hot-button political issues worldwide, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.

2024-09-24T04:30+0000

2024-09-24T04:30+0000

2024-09-24T10:20+0000

the backstory

us elections

kamala harris

donald trump

lebanon

germany

olaf scholz

volodymyr zelensky

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120263905_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1422c1323811ef014496f13bef0d5889.png

U.S. to Deploy More Troops to Middle East as Israel Kills Hundreds in Lebanon Sputnik International On the September 23 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a lineup of expert guests discuss hot-button political issues worldwide, including the latest escalation in the Middle East.

Award-winning journalist and political commentator Laith Marouf joins in the latter half of the hour to discuss the recent Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which have resulted in a death toll of at least 492 people. He also analyzes the broader implications of this escalation in the region.The second hour kicks off with Dr. George Szamuely analyzing the latest exit polls showing that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has narrowly escaped a right-wing victory in his home state. He will explore the significance of this outcome, the rising influence of right-wing movements in Germany, and the potential impact on the country’s political landscape.The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the US to present his 'victory plan.'The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

lebanon

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

laith marouf, israeli airstrikes on lebanon, israeli airstrikes death toll 492 people, israeli lebanon tensions escalations aftermath, george szamuely, german chancellor olaf scholz party exit polls, german elections, right-wing surge in germany, german political landscape, mark sleboda, ukrainian president zelensky's visit to the us, zelensky 'victory plan'