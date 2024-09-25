https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/biden-hails-his-own-foreign-policy-in-final-un-speech-1120277479.html
Biden Hails His Own Foreign Policy in Final UN Speech
On the September 24 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including Biden's final speech as president at the United Nations.
The show starts with the Host of the Andrew Langer Show, Andrew Langer, providing a live update on the latest developments in the U.S. election, specifically Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's performance in the polls.Independent journalist Sarah Bils then discusses the recent removal of DD Geopolitics from YouTube and the implications for freedom of speech and alternative media.In the first half of the second hour, Andrii Telizhenko analyzes Zelensky's recent visit to the U.S. and speech at the UNGA. He also discusses the controversy surrounding Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's stance on Ukraine and Donald Trump Jr.'s criticism of Zelensky.The show closes with geopolitical analyst Julia Kassem providing an update on the situation in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed 558 people. She also weighs in on Hezbollah’s response to these raids and the broader implications for regional tensions, as well as the potential for further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On the September 24 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest developments domestically and abroad, including Biden's final speech as president at the United Nations.
The show starts with the Host of the Andrew Langer Show, Andrew Langer, providing a live update on the latest developments in the U.S. election, specifically Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's performance in the polls.
Independent journalist Sarah Bils then discusses the recent removal of DD Geopolitics from YouTube and the implications for freedom of speech and alternative media.
In the first half of the second hour, Andrii Telizhenko analyzes Zelensky's recent visit to the U.S. and speech at the UNGA. He also discusses the controversy surrounding Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's stance on Ukraine and Donald Trump Jr.'s criticism of Zelensky.
The show closes with geopolitical analyst Julia Kassem providing an update on the situation in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed 558 people. She also weighs in on Hezbollah’s response to these raids and the broader implications for regional tensions, as well as the potential for further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
