Death Toll in Lebanon Rises, CNN Fake News, Music Industry Abuse

Death Toll in Lebanon Rises, CNN Fake News, Music Industry Abuse

2024-09-25

2024-09-25T04:03+0000

2024-09-25T10:28+0000

Author and Co-founder of progressive media organization Status Coup Jordan Chariton joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss latest on presidential election polling in swing states, a real assessment of where Black and Latino voters prioritize as voting issues, whether former President Donald Trump's political instincts are misfiring, what efforts to pressure individual states on their electoral college systems say about US democracy as a whole, California's lawsuit against ExxonMobil saying the oil industry lied about plastic being recyclable, whether Vice President Kamala Harris' media strategy is failing, why environmental pollution isn't a bigger topic in US politics, whether the extent of contamination in East Palestine is being covered up, and why CNN can get away with fabricating quotes by members of Congress.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Israel's increased attacks on Lebanon, the US moving more troops to the Middle East, what to expect from Israel if Iran continues not to join in the escalation of conflict, whether the US has quietly relaxed restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons, how YouTube is silencing dissent, and why the US is extending its censorship operations beyond its own borders.Organizer for Artists Against Apartheid and guitarist of Eve6 Jon Siebels discusses the connections between corporate control in the music industry and patterns of abuse within it, how artists' income streams have changed over the decades, the control that LiveNation monopolies wield over artists, and how this control fosters censorship and manipulation.The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of Caroline Ellison as a key witness for the Bankman-Fried trial, a federal inquiry into the NYC mayor's foreign ties, and some strange new promises by GOP candidate Donald Trump.

