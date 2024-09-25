https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/divide-and-conquer-ruling-class-pits-americans-against-one-another--analyst-1120278793.html

Divide and Conquer: Ruling Class Pits Americans Against One Another – Analyst

Divide and Conquer: Ruling Class Pits Americans Against One Another – Analyst

Sputnik International

America’s media class and ruling elites pit people against each other to prevent them from unifying in opposition to endless war, according to online commentator Craig Jardula. The cohost of The Convo Couch and AM Wake Up podcasts joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday to expound on his claim, decrying the rise of censorship and demonetization of online content.

2024-09-25T05:03+0000

2024-09-25T05:03+0000

2024-09-25T05:03+0000

analysis

opinion

us

republicans

white house

democrats

polarization

independents

oligarchy

us elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116676587_0:237:2802:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_713df20d02d10ff36e462b33208362f3.jpg

America’s media class and ruling elites pit people against each other to prevent them from unifying in opposition to endless war, according to online commentator Craig Jardula. The cohost of The Convo Couch and AM Wake Up podcasts joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday to expound on his claim, decrying the rise of censorship and demonetization of online content.“This has been a tactic by both parties,” said the analyst, noting that his program The Convo Couch has been denied streaming profits on YouTube for over five years. “They want people to play into the cancel culture mentality. I don't think it's gonna be any different. I don't think things will change.”As America’s two major parties grow increasingly polarized, independents have emerged as the largest group in US politics. Recent polling shows half of voters identify as independent, a number that has steadily grown in recent years.“Every election since 2004 – except 2012 – has seen the White House, Senate or House flip control,” noted the website Axios, an indication of voters’ increasing dissatisfaction with both Republicans and Democrats. Jardula claimed the trend suggested deep anti-war sentiment among the electorate, who oppose militarist factions that make up the majority in both major parties.“They're determined to stifle the truth because they want to constantly bring us to war,” claimed the analyst. “There's this funded mechanism of opposition to make sure that we're divided [against] each other, to make sure that cancel culture exists because if the cancel culture exists, then we as people are at war with each other instead of the ruling class.”“I think the thing we have to understand most is that if they keep us in the two party duopoly, they succeed,” he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/outside-of-partisans-few-americans-want-to-vote-for-biden-or-trump---poll-1113871452.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/west-shooting-selves-in-foot-with-militarism-economic-policy-driving-mass-migration-1120265827.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

us cancel culture, us political polarization, us independent identification, us divide and conquer, political persecution, political opposition, political censorship, duopoly, american politics, democrats vs republicans, two parties, two-party system, oligarchy, ohlocratia, ruling class, social division, divided society