Divide and Conquer: Ruling Class Pits Americans Against One Another – Analyst
America's media class and ruling elites pit people against each other to prevent them from unifying in opposition to endless war, according to online commentator Craig Jardula. The cohost of The Convo Couch and AM Wake Up podcasts joined Sputnik's The Critical Hour program Tuesday to expound on his claim, decrying the rise of censorship and demonetization of online content.
America’s media class and ruling elites pit people against each other to prevent them from unifying in opposition to endless war, according to online commentator Craig Jardula. The cohost of The Convo Couch and AM Wake Up podcasts joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday to expound on his claim, decrying the rise of censorship and demonetization of online content.“This has been a tactic by both parties,” said the analyst, noting that his program The Convo Couch has been denied streaming profits on YouTube for over five years. “They want people to play into the cancel culture mentality. I don't think it's gonna be any different. I don't think things will change.”As America’s two major parties grow increasingly polarized, independents have emerged as the largest group in US politics. Recent polling shows half of voters identify as independent, a number that has steadily grown in recent years.“Every election since 2004 – except 2012 – has seen the White House, Senate or House flip control,” noted the website Axios, an indication of voters’ increasing dissatisfaction with both Republicans and Democrats. Jardula claimed the trend suggested deep anti-war sentiment among the electorate, who oppose militarist factions that make up the majority in both major parties.“They're determined to stifle the truth because they want to constantly bring us to war,” claimed the analyst. “There's this funded mechanism of opposition to make sure that we're divided [against] each other, to make sure that cancel culture exists because if the cancel culture exists, then we as people are at war with each other instead of the ruling class.”“I think the thing we have to understand most is that if they keep us in the two party duopoly, they succeed,” he concluded.
Divide and Conquer: Ruling Class Pits Americans Against One Another – Analyst
As America’s two major parties grow increasingly polarized, independents have emerged as the largest group in US politics.
America’s media class and ruling elites pit people against each other to prevent them from unifying in opposition to endless war, according to online commentator Craig Jardula. The cohost of The Convo Couch and AM Wake Up podcasts joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday to expound on his claim, decrying the rise of censorship and demonetization of online content.
“This has been a tactic by both parties,”
said the analyst, noting that his program The Convo Couch has been denied
streaming profits on YouTube for over five years. “They want people to play into the cancel culture mentality. I don't think it's gonna be any different. I don't think things will change.”
“Until we change that culture amongst ourselves, it won't change up above in our media,” he claimed. “The military industrial complex… how powerful are they? Well, they only have power if they can control the media. And that's what they're doing. They have us pitted against each other as citizens.”
As America’s two major parties grow increasingly polarized, independents have emerged as the largest group in US politics. Recent polling shows
half of voters identify as independent, a number that has steadily grown in recent years.
3 October 2023, 02:53 GMT
“Every election since 2004 – except 2012 – has seen the White House, Senate or House flip control,” noted the website Axios, an indication of voters’ increasing dissatisfaction with both Republicans and Democrats. Jardula claimed the trend suggested deep anti-war sentiment among the electorate, who oppose militarist factions that make up the majority in both major parties.
“They're determined to stifle the truth because they want to constantly bring us to war,” claimed the analyst. “There's this funded mechanism of opposition to make sure that we're divided [against] each other, to make sure that cancel culture exists because if the cancel culture exists, then we as people are at war with each other instead of the ruling class.”
“We're dealing with real fascism, where only the state can have their narrative,” Jardula continued. “The way they succeed is to constantly have us pitted against each other so we're fighting each other and then they're constantly silencing all of us.”
“I think the thing we have to understand most is that if they keep us in the two party duopoly, they succeed,” he concluded.