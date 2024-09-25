https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/lebanon-suffers-deadliest-day-since-2006-as-israel-ramps-up-strikes-1120274727.html

Lebanon Suffers Deadliest Day Since 2006 as Israel Ramps Up Strikes

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from Lebanon which suffered its deadliest day since 2006.

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon.The hosts then speak to retired ICE officer and congressional hopeful John Fabbricatore about migration and lawlessness at the border.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with writer, and political analyst Caleb Maupin about the UNGA.In the final segment, The Final Countdown hosts speak with Esteban Carrillo is a Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist who is on site in Lebanon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

