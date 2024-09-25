https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/presidential-race-tightens-as-trump-and-harris-target-battleground-states--1120275428.html

Presidential Race Tightens as Trump and Harris Target Battleground States

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discuss the latest from around the globe, including the latest developments out of the 2024 presidential elections.

The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his perspective on the climbing death toll in Lebanon, as Israeli attacks continue. He also weighs in on the ongoing escalation in the region.Then, International protection expert Brian BRI Gates shares his expertise on the newest revelations behind Trump's second assassination suspect.The show closes with independent journalist and author Dan Lazare sharing his perspective on the latest out of the UNGA Summit, including Biden's and Lula's speeches.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

