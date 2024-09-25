https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/republicans-say-democrats-harsh-rhetoric-bears-burden-for-assassination-attempt-on-trump-1120277191.html
Republicans Blame Democrats' Harsh Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt on Trump
Republicans Blame Democrats' Harsh Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt on Trump
Sputnik International
A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said that the first attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania was “not a one-off” and that they are “literally trying to kill the guy”.
2024-09-25T05:32+0000
2024-09-25T05:32+0000
2024-09-25T06:35+0000
analysis
us
jim kavanagh
democrats
republican national committee (rnc)
donald trump
kamala harris
warmonger
warmongering
assassination
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780199_0:88:3179:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_352ff7ac5f81be960fdb594926e6383c.jpg
A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said that the first attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania was “not a one-off” and that they are “literally trying to kill the guy”. Despite voicing their dismay and denouncing the violent attempts that were made on Trump’s life, the Republican National Committee has criticized the Democrats’ “dangerous rhetoric” which “inspired another attempt on President Trump’s life,” Real Clear Politics reported.“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country,” Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman on September 16.Federal prosecutors have officially charged Routh with attempting to assassinate Trump, ABC News reported. The charges include: “attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer” as well as two federal firearms charges Routh was facing prior to the attempted attack.Investigators also said that they discovered “hundreds” of files with child pornography during a search of Routh’s son, Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina. They discovered the illegal content during an “unrelated investigation” into Routh’s father who is in custody until a trial on Monday. Prosecutors said they discovered “hundreds of child pornography files”.“So, you have these clown characters running for president, and then you have these clown characters running around trying to shoot them. And, this is supposed to be the most powerful country in the world that's on the edge of World War III in two different places, or three different places,” he added.During the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, the former president accused his opponent’s political party of harsh rhetoric which he says bears responsibility for the attempts made on his life. “I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me,” Trump said during the debate.During the same debate, Trump, 78, said that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are “eating people’s pets”, despite officials saying that there has been no evidence of such an act. As a result, bomb threats and other threats of violence were made to various buildings in Springfield following Trump’s remarks during the debate. “So, but this is American politics right now. It's characterizing people and as, characterizing your political opponents as existential enemies who are communists or dictators or both. And what are you gonna do about that? So there's gonna be a whole bunch of people out there,” the analyst added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/influenced-via-media-or-instructed-by-deep-state-whats-behind-the-trump-assassination-attempt-1120196988.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/cooking-cats-and-dogs-1120114063.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780199_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_447b3cbc16786aadffea8272449e5904.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
trump - harris, stand off, us politics, assassination attempt, republicans, democrats, assassination attempt, trump assassinated, trump killed, kill trump, us hegemony, trump assassination, trump injured, attempt on his life, shooter missed, missed shot, trump survived, trump lives, trump fine, trump vs harris, harris vs trump
trump - harris, stand off, us politics, assassination attempt, republicans, democrats, assassination attempt, trump assassinated, trump killed, kill trump, us hegemony, trump assassination, trump injured, attempt on his life, shooter missed, missed shot, trump survived, trump lives, trump fine, trump vs harris, harris vs trump
Republicans Blame Democrats' Harsh Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt on Trump
05:32 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 25.09.2024)
The would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, camped outside the former president’s golf course in West Palm Beach with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours, according to reports. The 58-year-old has been officially charged with attempting to assassinate the former president and current candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said that the first attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania was “not a one-off” and that they are “literally trying to kill the guy”. Despite voicing their dismay and denouncing the violent attempts that were made on Trump’s life, the Republican National Committee has criticized the Democrats’ “dangerous rhetoric” which “inspired another attempt on President Trump’s life,” Real Clear Politics
reported.
“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country,” Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman on September 16.
“...the Donald Trump campaign, you know, I can't really argue with them saying they're trying to kill us because ‘they,’ being somebody, is more than one person out there trying to kill him,” said Jim Kavanagh, an independent journalist, who joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday. “You know, the whole story is amazing. We've had two assassination attempts against a major presidential candidate, and it's like, oh, a little bit on the news for a couple of days and then they just forget about it.”
“What happened to [Thomas Matthew] Crooks? He just disappeared. He's a ghost of a person who's been cremated, I guess. And, we heard anything about that, the first assassin? What's the story of this guy? As you say, I mean, this is the dog that didn't bark, we have these characters come on the scene and are prepared and actually, you know, one of them shot him,” he added.
Federal prosecutors have officially charged Routh with attempting to assassinate Trump, ABC News reported. The charges include: “attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer” as well as two federal firearms charges Routh was facing prior to the attempted attack. Investigators also said that they discovered “hundreds” of files with child pornography during a search of Routh’s son, Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina. They discovered the illegal content during an “unrelated investigation” into Routh’s father who is in custody until a trial on Monday. Prosecutors said they discovered “hundreds of child pornography files”.
“Yeah. Well, let's see what happens to [Oran Routh], whether he's disappeared into the system and can't talk to anybody for the next two years because he's under arrest. You know, child pornography is - again, I have no idea what this person is, what he’s like. That's one of their favorite things to find on people's computers, so they can bundle them away. So, again, it is crazy stuff, and yet there it is, you know? And the candidates themselves are crazy stuff,” Kavanagh explained.
“So, you have these clown characters running for president, and then you have these clown characters running around trying to shoot them. And, this is supposed to be the most powerful country in the world that's on the edge of World War III in two different places, or three different places,” he added.
“You have the Israelis blowing up Lebanon right now, and the Biden administration, sending another 20,000, about 50,000 American troops that [Vice President Kamala Harris] said aren't there, that are in the Middle East, and we're about to get into a war with Lebanon and Iran, and nobody talks about that, because they all agree on it. So, I just don't know what to say about this.”
During the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, the former president accused his opponent’s political party of harsh rhetoric which he says bears responsibility for the attempts made on his life. “I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me,” Trump said during the debate.
During the same debate, Trump, 78, said that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are “eating people’s pets”, despite officials saying that there has been no evidence of such an act. As a result, bomb threats and other threats of violence were made to various buildings in Springfield following Trump’s remarks during the debate.
“So, again, this is deranged, this is deranged rhetoric. The Democrats, for all of their talk about Trump being divisive, nobody's been more divisive over the past eight years of Donald Trump's presence on the political scene than the Democrats and they pumped him up as the devil incarnate and as Hitler, and, this authoritarian dictator we cannot allow him to become president,” Kavanagh suggested.
“So, but this is American politics right now. It's characterizing people and as, characterizing your political opponents as existential enemies who are communists or dictators or both. And what are you gonna do about that? So there's gonna be a whole bunch of people out there,” the analyst added.