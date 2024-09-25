https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/republicans-say-democrats-harsh-rhetoric-bears-burden-for-assassination-attempt-on-trump-1120277191.html

Republicans Blame Democrats' Harsh Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt on Trump

Republicans Blame Democrats' Harsh Rhetoric for Assassination Attempt on Trump

Sputnik International

A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said that the first attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania was “not a one-off” and that they are “literally trying to kill the guy”.

2024-09-25T05:32+0000

2024-09-25T05:32+0000

2024-09-25T06:35+0000

analysis

us

jim kavanagh

democrats

republican national committee (rnc)

donald trump

kamala harris

warmonger

warmongering

assassination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118780199_0:88:3179:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_352ff7ac5f81be960fdb594926e6383c.jpg

A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said that the first attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania was “not a one-off” and that they are “literally trying to kill the guy”. Despite voicing their dismay and denouncing the violent attempts that were made on Trump’s life, the Republican National Committee has criticized the Democrats’ “dangerous rhetoric” which “inspired another attempt on President Trump’s life,” Real Clear Politics reported.“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country,” Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman on September 16.Federal prosecutors have officially charged Routh with attempting to assassinate Trump, ABC News reported. The charges include: “attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer” as well as two federal firearms charges Routh was facing prior to the attempted attack.Investigators also said that they discovered “hundreds” of files with child pornography during a search of Routh’s son, Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina. They discovered the illegal content during an “unrelated investigation” into Routh’s father who is in custody until a trial on Monday. Prosecutors said they discovered “hundreds of child pornography files”.“So, you have these clown characters running for president, and then you have these clown characters running around trying to shoot them. And, this is supposed to be the most powerful country in the world that's on the edge of World War III in two different places, or three different places,” he added.During the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, the former president accused his opponent’s political party of harsh rhetoric which he says bears responsibility for the attempts made on his life. “I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me,” Trump said during the debate.During the same debate, Trump, 78, said that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are “eating people’s pets”, despite officials saying that there has been no evidence of such an act. As a result, bomb threats and other threats of violence were made to various buildings in Springfield following Trump’s remarks during the debate. “So, but this is American politics right now. It's characterizing people and as, characterizing your political opponents as existential enemies who are communists or dictators or both. And what are you gonna do about that? So there's gonna be a whole bunch of people out there,” the analyst added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/influenced-via-media-or-instructed-by-deep-state-whats-behind-the-trump-assassination-attempt-1120196988.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/cooking-cats-and-dogs-1120114063.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

trump - harris, stand off, us politics, assassination attempt, republicans, democrats, assassination attempt, trump assassinated, trump killed, kill trump, us hegemony, trump assassination, trump injured, attempt on his life, shooter missed, missed shot, trump survived, trump lives, trump fine, trump vs harris, harris vs trump