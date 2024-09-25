https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/uaes-masdar-says-will-acquire-renewable-energy-producer-saeta-for-14bln-1120281748.html
UAE's Masdar Says Will Acquire Renewable Energy Producer Saeta for $1.4Bln
Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in clean energy sources Masdar announced a deal to acquire wind and solar energy producer Saeta from Canada's Brookfield Renewable for $1.4 billion.
"Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar ("Masdar"), the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, today announced the proposed acquisition of Saeta Yield ("Saeta") from Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("Brookfield"), for an implied enterprise value of c. US $1.4 billion," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the deal is expected to close in late 2024. The deal includes Saeta's wind and solar power plants in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 745 megawatts, as well as 1.6 gigawatts of planned capacity in new projects, the statement added.
