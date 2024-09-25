UAE's Masdar Says Will Acquire Renewable Energy Producer Saeta for $1.4Bln

International
Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in clean energy sources Masdar announced a deal to acquire wind and solar energy producer Saeta from Canada's Brookfield Renewable for $1.4 billion.
"Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar ("Masdar"), the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, today announced the proposed acquisition of Saeta Yield ("Saeta") from Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("Brookfield"), for an implied enterprise value of c. US $1.4 billion," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the deal is expected to close in late 2024. The deal includes Saeta's wind and solar power plants in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 745 megawatts, as well as 1.6 gigawatts of planned capacity in new projects, the statement added.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Abu Dhabi-based company specializing in clean energy sources Masdar announced a deal to acquire wind and solar energy producer Saeta from Canada's Brookfield Renewable for $1.4 billion.
"Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar ("Masdar"), the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, today announced the proposed acquisition of Saeta Yield ("Saeta") from Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("Brookfield"), for an implied enterprise value of c. US $1.4 billion," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the deal is expected to close in late 2024.
The deal includes Saeta's wind and solar power plants in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 745 megawatts, as well as 1.6 gigawatts of planned capacity in new projects, the statement added.
Masdar previously acquired Greek renewable energy company Terna Energy for 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) and struck a deal to acquire a 49.99% stake in Spanish solar power company Endesa for 817 million euros.

