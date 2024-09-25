https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/us-navy-orders-99mln-in-new-research-on-electromagnetic-power-systems---pentagon-1120282494.html

US Navy Orders $99Mln in New Research on Electromagnetic Power Systems - Pentagon

Sputnik International

Envisioneering has received a $99 million US Navy contract for research and development for high-power electromagnetic systems, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Envisioneering [of] Alexandria, Virginia is awarded a $99 million ...contract for research and development support for high power electromagnetic systems development, application, and testing," the release stated on Tuesday. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) in Washington, DC over the coming year and is expected to be completed by September 2025, the Defense Department said. The Defense Department said the NRL will serve as the contracting activity to oversee work on the project.

