Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation
Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation
Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States, presenting options for his next moves to his US overseers.
Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation
Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States, presenting options for his next moves to his US overseers.
Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses Ukraine's plan for victory and the debate over weapons restrictions.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Israel's attack on Lebanon.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the US imperial attack on the Venezuelan elections.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the economic destruction of the EU at the hands of US imperialism.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US meeting in New York, including the African representation of the UNSC and the danger of nuclear war.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.Net, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Asia Pacific.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss Western media and individual censorship.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation
04:04 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 25.09.2024)
Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States, presenting options for his next moves to his US overseers.
Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses Ukraine's plan for victory and the debate over weapons restrictions.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Israel's attack on Lebanon.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the US imperial attack on the Venezuelan elections.
Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the economic destruction of the EU at the hands of US imperialism.
Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US meeting in New York, including the African representation of the UNSC and the danger of nuclear war.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.Net
, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Asia Pacific.
Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss Western media and individual censorship.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
