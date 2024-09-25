https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/zelensky-presents-war-plan-to-us-overseers-un-acknowledges-africa-deserving-of-representation-1120276680.html

Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation

Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States, presenting options for his next moves to his US overseers.

2024-09-25T04:04+0000

2024-09-25T04:04+0000

2024-09-25T10:31+0000

the critical hour

radio

israel

china

the united nations (un)

africa insight

ukraine

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120276523_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b61b287b08a590ad3b723345d7622651.png

Zelensky Presents War Plan to US Overseers; UN Acknowledges Africa Deserving of Representation Sputnik International Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States, presenting options for his next moves to his US overseers.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses Ukraine's plan for victory and the debate over weapons restrictions.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Israel's attack on Lebanon.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the US imperial attack on the Venezuelan elections.Fiorella Isabel, journalist and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the economic destruction of the EU at the hands of US imperialism.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US meeting in New York, including the African representation of the UNSC and the danger of nuclear war.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and the polemicist.Net, joins us to discuss the Trump assassination attempt.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US imperialism in the Asia Pacific.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, joins us to discuss Western media and individual censorship.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

china

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

volodymyr zelensky peace plan, ukraine's plan for victory, ukrianian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, israel-lebanon tensions, us attack on venezuela elections, 2024 us presidential election, trump assassination attempt