https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/biden-and-zelensky-speak-to-un-ukraine-conflict-endanger-humanity-assange-to-speak-publicly-1120290654.html
Biden and Zelensky Speak to UN; Ukraine Conflict Endanger Humanity; Assange to Speak Publicly
Biden and Zelensky Speak to UN; Ukraine Conflict Endanger Humanity; Assange to Speak Publicly
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden and his Kiev Regime lieutenant both spoke before the United States to shore up support for US imperialism worldwide.
2024-09-26T04:14+0000
2024-09-26T04:14+0000
2024-09-26T09:18+0000
the critical hour
radio
israel
nuclear war
the united nations (un)
lebanon
ukraine
julian assange
africa in details
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120290497_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc1fc85a11d270358cf51668edaa712f.png
Biden and Zelensky Speak to UN; Ukraine Conflict Endanger Humanity; Assange to Speak Publicly
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden and his Kiev Regime lieutenant both spoke before the United States to shore up support for US imperialism worldwide.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Biden and Zelensky's speeches at the UN.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the state of the Ukraine conflict on the battlefield and the new Russian and African satellite coordination program.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor at Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Joe Biden's UN speech.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of US imperialism spinning out of control and resulting in nuclear conflict.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss Julian Assange's upcoming speech and the US attack on unbiased media.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's statements on Gaza aid and Western media's false claims.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the ties between economics and the US election.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US officials hiding data about Ukrainian casualties.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
lebanon
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120290497_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b0687b42c0468485ec410b3305a63f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, leaders speeches at the unga, us data on casualties in ukraine, biden's unga speech analysis, blinken lied to congress about gaza
the critical hour, leaders speeches at the unga, us data on casualties in ukraine, biden's unga speech analysis, blinken lied to congress about gaza
Biden and Zelensky Speak to UN; Ukraine Conflict Endanger Humanity; Assange to Speak Publicly
04:14 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 26.09.2024)
US President Joe Biden and his Kiev Regime lieutenant both spoke before the United States to shore up support for US imperialism worldwide.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Biden and Zelensky's speeches at the UN.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the state of the Ukraine conflict on the battlefield and the new Russian and African satellite coordination program.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor at Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Joe Biden's UN speech.
Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of US imperialism spinning out of control and resulting in nuclear conflict.
Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss Julian Assange's upcoming speech and the US attack on unbiased media.
Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's statements on Gaza aid and Western media's false claims.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the ties between economics and the US election.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US officials hiding data about Ukrainian casualties.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM