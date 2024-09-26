https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/biden-and-zelensky-speak-to-un-ukraine-conflict-endanger-humanity-assange-to-speak-publicly-1120290654.html

US President Joe Biden and his Kiev Regime lieutenant both spoke before the United States to shore up support for US imperialism worldwide.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Biden and Zelensky's speeches at the UN.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the state of the Ukraine conflict on the battlefield and the new Russian and African satellite coordination program.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor at Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Joe Biden's UN speech.Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, and activist, joins us to discuss the danger of US imperialism spinning out of control and resulting in nuclear conflict.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss Julian Assange's upcoming speech and the US attack on unbiased media.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's statements on Gaza aid and Western media's false claims.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the ties between economics and the US election.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US officials hiding data about Ukrainian casualties.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

