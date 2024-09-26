https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/biden-claims-russia-has-failed-in-final-un-speech--1120289619.html

Biden Claims 'Russia Has Failed' in Final UN Speech

Biden Claims 'Russia Has Failed' in Final UN Speech

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas talk about the latest developments worldwide, including the latest developments out of the UNGA.

The show begins with the managing editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov analyzing Ukrainian President Zelensky's visit to the United States, including his trip to the UNGA and his so-called "Victory Plan."Then, journalist, political analyst, and author Caleb Maupin reports from New York on the latest developments out of the UNGA, including Biden's final speech as president.The show closes with Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies Andrew Arthur joining to discuss Kamala Harris's visit to the Southern border and her efforts to garner support.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

