'Dangerous' Hurricane Helene Set to Slam Florida With 'Unsurvivable' Storm Surges

Sputnik International

The ever-growing Hurricane Helene strengthened into a category 3 cyclone and is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday evening, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.

2024-09-26T21:46+0000

2024-09-26T21:46+0000

2024-09-26T21:44+0000

Moving at a pace of 23 miles per hour, the storm is just 130 miles from Tampa, Florida, and 175 miles from Tallahassee, Florida. Officially designated a Cat 3 storm, the hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 125 mph.Forecasters say the Sunshine State will be met with "unsurvivable" storm surges along the coastline, with predicted levels ranging between 3 and 20 feet; however, alerts have underscored that figures could spike if the hurricane makes landfall during high tide.Hurricane-force winds are due to be felt some 60 miles from the eye of the storm, whereas tropical-storm-force winds will extend their reach some 130 miles.US President Joe Biden has approved federal resources ahead of time to help the states of Florida, Georgia, and North Caroline as they prepare for recovery efforts.The hurricane's landfall comes just three days after then-hurricane John battered the Mexican west coast with winds speeds that reached 124 mph. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed earlier Thursday that the since-downgraded storm killed five people.However, the cyclone has since regained strength and is now threatening to hit the Mexican state of Michoacan on Friday. The rainfalls caused by John led to Acapulco airport operation suspension.

2024

