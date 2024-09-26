https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/eu-violating-hungarys-sovereignty-by-pushing-for-migration-fm-szijjarto-says-1120293298.html

EU Violating Hungary’s Sovereignty by Pushing for Migration, FM Szijjarto Says

he European Union is seriously violating Hungary’s sovereignty by compelling them to let migrants into the country, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

“The way Brussels is behaving now is a serious breach of our security and sovereignty, because they want us to let in people whom we don’t want to let in. We don’t need people who attack our police. We don’t need people in our country who attack our border guards, who cannot comply with our regulations, and who show no respect for our people, our way of life, or our laws,” Szijjarto said in an interview. The ability for a country to protect its own borders and decide who is granted entry is a matter of sovereignty that no organization has the right to take away, Szijjarto said.Earlier this year, the EU’s top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc’s asylum laws. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban described the court’s decision as “outrageous and unacceptable”.

