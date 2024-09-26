https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-plenary-session-1120294522.html

Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session

Russia's presidential advior Anton Kobyakov earlier touted the Russian Energy Week as “the most important international platform where industry leaders, leading experts and specialists discuss key issues of global energy."

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow as President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of Russian Energy Week.He is expected to deliver a comprehensive speech during the session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Also attending the session is the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.The three-day Russian Energy Week forum brings together representatives of governments of various countries, heads of major energy companies and organizations, as well as scientists and energy experts.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

