https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/putin-addresses-russian-energy-week-plenary-session-1120294522.html
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Sputnik International
Russia's presidential advior Anton Kobyakov earlier touted the Russian Energy Week as “the most important international platform where industry leaders, leading experts and specialists discuss key issues of global energy."
2024-09-26T10:58+0000
2024-09-26T10:58+0000
2024-09-26T10:58+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
energy
forum
governments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120119427_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_401f2be912c978722894ae91cdbe9207.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow as President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of Russian Energy Week.He is expected to deliver a comprehensive speech during the session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Also attending the session is the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.The three-day Russian Energy Week forum brings together representatives of governments of various countries, heads of major energy companies and organizations, as well as scientists and energy experts.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120119427_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_904487fbed0c9799a1a7a5aea6397c23.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds plenary session at the Russian Energy Week 2024
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds plenary session at the Russian Energy Week 2024
2024-09-26T10:58+0000
true
PT66M56S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's presidential advior anton kobyakov, the russian energy week, president vladimir putin of russia, plenary session of the russian energy week,, president of equatorial guinea teodoro obiang nguema mbasogo
russia's presidential advior anton kobyakov, the russian energy week, president vladimir putin of russia, plenary session of the russian energy week,, president of equatorial guinea teodoro obiang nguema mbasogo
Putin Addresses Russian Energy Week Plenary Session
Presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov earlier touted the Russian Energy Week as “the most important international platform where industry leaders, leading experts and specialists discuss key issues of global energy, security and stability.”
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow as President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of Russian Energy Week.
He is expected to deliver a comprehensive speech during the session, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Also attending the session is the President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.
The three-day Russian Energy Week forum brings together representatives of governments of various countries, heads of major energy companies and organizations, as well as scientists and energy experts.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!