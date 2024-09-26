https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/razor-thin-election-polling-new-china-tech-ban-white-house-covers-for-israel-1120290024.html

Razor Thin Election Polling, New China Tech Ban, White House Covers for Israel

The Government Accountability Office pillories the Department of Education for the ongoing FAFSA debacle.

Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the role of Wisconsin as a bellwether deciding the presidential race, more efforts by the Republican Party to make it more difficult to vote, whether GOP candidate Donald Trump has ever been “on message,” and the sex trafficking and RICO charges against Sean Combs.Scholar, journalist, and geopolitical analyst specializing in the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses an intercontinental ballistic missile test by China, the strange Quad Summit held by US President Joe Biden at his house and former high school in Delaware, Biden's attempts to block Chinese-developed software, and the implications of a billion-dollar initiative to propagate anti-China propaganda overseas.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the escalation of violence between Israel and Lebanon, whether Israel’s strategy to preventatively weaken Hezbollah can work, whether Israel can maintain a two-front war, how to understand Iran’s strategy, how to interpret Israel’s ongoing destruction of Palestinian infrastructure, reports that the secretary of state himself overrode the conclusion of two separate agencies that Israel has been illegally blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, and where the war in Ukraine is headed.The Misfits also discuss the controversial Missouri execution of Marcellus Williams, internal polling among Teamsters members on their support for the two leading presidential candidates, and misguided advice for how the US can keep up with China in the developing world.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

