Unhinged Zelensky Lashes Out at China and Brazil Over Peace Proposal

On the September 25th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and an array of expert guests discuss various global developments, including Zelensky's UNGA speech.

2024-09-26

2024-09-26T04:15+0000

2024-09-26T09:15+0000

The show begins with Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis talking about the latest developments out of the 2024 presidential campaign, including how Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are performing in the polls.Then, journalist, activist, and author Robert Fantina discusses the recent accusations against US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allegedly lying to Congress regarding aid to Gaza.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security analyst Mark Sleboda analyzing Ukrainian President Zelensky’s address at the United Nations, focusing on his stance against peace talks with Russia.The show closes with author and journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud discussing the latest out of Lebanon as Israel weighs a ground invasion and civilians flee the country.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Rachel Blevins

