Zelensky Makes Last Push to Biden for Aid and Long-Range Strikes Approval

On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, President Zelensky's request to be allowed to strike inside Russia with NATO weapons.

2024-09-26T04:12+0000

2024-09-26T04:12+0000

2024-09-26T09:00+0000

In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political consultant John Davis.The hosts then speak to veteran reporter Manila Chan about California's lawsuit against Exxon.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda about the UNGA.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

