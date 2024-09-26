https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/zelensky-makes-last-push-to-biden-for-aid-and-long-range-strikes-approval-1120286948.html
Zelensky Makes Last Push to Biden for Aid and Long-Range Strikes Approval
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, President Zelensky's request to be allowed to strike inside Russia with NATO weapons.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political consultant John Davis.The hosts then speak to veteran reporter Manila Chan about California's lawsuit against Exxon.At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda about the UNGA.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Zelensky Makes Last Push to Biden for Aid and Long-Range Strikes Approval
04:12 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 26.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, President Zelensky's request to be allowed to strike inside Russia with NATO weapons.
In the opening segment, Ted and Steve discuss the turbulent American political scene with political consultant John Davis.
The hosts then speak to veteran reporter Manila Chan about California's lawsuit against Exxon.
At the top last hour, The Final Countdown hosts speak with international relations analyst Mark Sleboda about the UNGA.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM