Algeria Accuses Morocco of Sending Israeli Intelligence Agents to Country - Reports

The Algerian Foreign Ministry accused Morocco of sending Israeli intelligence agencies into the country and introduced mandatory entry visas for all foreign citizens with a Moroccan passport.

In addition, the Algerian Foreign Ministry accused the neighboring state of organizing numerous crime networks, drug and human trafficking, smuggling, illegal migration and espionage, the report said on Thursday. Thus, the Algerian government has decided to introduce mandatory entry visas for all foreign citizens with a Moroccan passport, the report added. The two countries have been at odds over Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara, where Algeria supports the Polisario Front, a group that has been fighting for Western Sahara’s independence for decades. Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 after accusing it of spying on Algerian officials and supporting separatist groups.

