https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/biden-orders-pentagon-to-adjust-us-mideast-force-posture-amid-israeli-strikes-on-beirut-1120323791.html

Biden Orders Pentagon to 'Adjust' US' Mideast Force Posture Amid Israeli Strikes on Beirut

Biden Orders Pentagon to 'Adjust' US' Mideast Force Posture Amid Israeli Strikes on Beirut

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden directed the Defense Department on Friday to assess and make any needed adjustments to the US force posture in the Middle East following an escalation of fighting in the region.

2024-09-27T22:36+0000

2024-09-27T22:36+0000

2024-09-27T22:34+0000

military

us

joe biden

israel

beirut

hezbollah

pentagon

israel defense forces (idf)

lebanon

hassan nasrallah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652969_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd99431e3674be4afc622783f756f69.jpg

A release issued by the White House stipulates that the president had been briefed "several times" throughout the day on the "latest developments" in the region."He has directed the Pentagon to assess and adjust as necessary US force posture in the region to enhance deterrence, ensure force protection, and support the full range of US objectives," the notice reads. Biden had also directed his team to ensure that US embassies in the region "take all protective measures as appropriate."The American commander-in-chief's orders were issued just as news broke of a second spate of airstrikes were conducted by the Israeli military late Friday. The latest operation saw the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conduct targeted strikes on weapons reportedly belonging to the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah."The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes on weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that were stored beneath civilian buildings in the area of Dahieh in Beirut," the IDF said on Telegram.A Sputnik correspondent reported that explosions had been heard as smoke appeared from the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital. Earlier, similar strikes prompted 10 explosions to sound off. Although figures are expected to rise, the death toll presently stands at six and 91, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry's emergency center.Earlier Friday, Israel said that it had carried out an airstrike on the main headquarters of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah in Beirut, destroying several residential buildings in the attack. The Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that Israel tried to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, but failed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/lavrov-israeli-war-in-gaza-could-be-stopped-quickly-if-us-stood-on-side-of-peace-1120322964.html

israel

beirut

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us middle east force posture, israeli strikes in lebanon,