China Suggests Creating 'Friends of Peace' Platform to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South intend to create an open platform "Friends of Peace" to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

2024-09-27T06:25+0000

2024-09-27T06:25+0000

2024-09-27T06:25+0000

china

wang yi

brazil

ukraine

un general assembly

"China, Brazil and other like-minded countries of the Global South are planning to create [an open platform] 'Friends of Peace' on the Ukrainian crisis in the near future. This is an attempt by China, Brazil and the countries of the Global South to achieve peace," Wang Yi said at a meeting with Brazilian Presidential Adviser Celso Amorim on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.In May this year, China and Brazil published a joint six-point plan for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which received positive feedback from more than 100 countries.

