Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity
Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity
US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that China has surpassed the United States in manufacturing capacity.
"First approximation of industrial capacity is power output. China has far exceeded US industrial capacity," Musk wrote on X. Musk commented on a chart shared by a user on social network X, which showed that China is far ahead of the US in electricity generation.In recent years, the United States has been actively accusing China of misusing the "developing country" designation in relation to itself, as this allows the Asian country to gain certain advantages under global trade rules despite already being sufficiently advanced economically, as claimed by critics.
11:57 GMT 27.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that China has surpassed the United States in manufacturing capacity.
"First approximation of industrial capacity is power output. China has far exceeded US industrial capacity," Musk wrote on X.
Musk commented on a chart shared by a user on social network X, which showed that China is far ahead of the US in electricity generation.
In recent years, the United States has been actively accusing China of misusing the "developing country" designation in relation to itself, as this allows the Asian country to gain certain advantages under global trade rules despite already being sufficiently advanced economically, as claimed by critics.

Beijing, for its part, rejects such accusations, claiming in a 2021 white paper that "China is the largest developing country in the world."

