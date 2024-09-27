https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/elon-musk-believes-china-surpassed-us-in-manufacturing-capacity-1120313546.html

Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity

US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that China has surpassed the United States in manufacturing capacity.

"First approximation of industrial capacity is power output. China has far exceeded US industrial capacity," Musk wrote on X. Musk commented on a chart shared by a user on social network X, which showed that China is far ahead of the US in electricity generation.In recent years, the United States has been actively accusing China of misusing the "developing country" designation in relation to itself, as this allows the Asian country to gain certain advantages under global trade rules despite already being sufficiently advanced economically, as claimed by critics.

