https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/elon-musk-believes-china-surpassed-us-in-manufacturing-capacity-1120313546.html
Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity
Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity
Sputnik International
US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that China has surpassed the United States in manufacturing capacity.
2024-09-27T11:57+0000
2024-09-27T11:57+0000
2024-09-27T11:57+0000
economy
elon musk
china
us-china relations
us-china trade war
manufacturing
production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
"First approximation of industrial capacity is power output. China has far exceeded US industrial capacity," Musk wrote on X. Musk commented on a chart shared by a user on social network X, which showed that China is far ahead of the US in electricity generation.In recent years, the United States has been actively accusing China of misusing the "developing country" designation in relation to itself, as this allows the Asian country to gain certain advantages under global trade rules despite already being sufficiently advanced economically, as claimed by critics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/intels-shock-strategic-shakeup-may-doom-bidens-bid-to-reshore-microchip-manufacturing-1120002178.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us china relations, us china ties, us china standoff, us china trade war, china's production capacity, china's manufacturing capacity
us china relations, us china ties, us china standoff, us china trade war, china's production capacity, china's manufacturing capacity
Elon Musk Believes China Surpassed US in Manufacturing Capacity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Friday that China has surpassed the United States in manufacturing capacity.
"First approximation of industrial capacity is power output. China has far exceeded US industrial capacity
," Musk wrote on X.
Musk commented on a chart shared by a user on social network X, which showed that China is far ahead
of the US in electricity generation.
In recent years, the United States has been actively accusing China
of misusing the "developing country
" designation in relation to itself, as this allows the Asian country to gain certain advantages under global trade rules despite already being sufficiently advanced economically, as claimed by critics.
Beijing, for its part, rejects such accusations, claiming in a 2021 white paper that "China is the largest developing country in the world."