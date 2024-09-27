https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/israel-rebuffs-us-french-ceasefire-proposal-in-lebanon-1120307874.html
Israel Rebuffs US-French Ceasefire Proposal in Lebanon
On the September 26 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discuss a wide range of topics including Israel's rejection of a ceasefire proposal.
radio
The show begins with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin providing an update on the latest out of the US presidential elections.Then, political cartoonist Ted Rall discusses breaking news of the FBI searching NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ residence at Gracie Mansion following his indictment in a federal case.The second hour starts with Professor Francis Boyle, an international human rights lawyer, sharing his analysis of Israel's rejection of Lebanon’s ceasefire proposal and examines the mounting global concern over the escalation.The show closes with Professor Glenn Diesen discussing Zelensky's criticism of China and Brazil's push for peace in Ukraine. He also discusses Putin's recent changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 27.09.2024 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 27.09.2024)
On the September 26 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discuss a wide range of topics including Israel's rejection of a ceasefire proposal.
The show begins with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin providing an update on the latest out of the US presidential elections.
Then, political cartoonist Ted Rall discusses breaking news of the FBI searching NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ residence at Gracie Mansion following his indictment in a federal case.
The second hour starts with Professor Francis Boyle, an international human rights lawyer, sharing his analysis of Israel's rejection of Lebanon’s ceasefire proposal and examines the mounting global concern over the escalation.
The show closes with Professor Glenn Diesen discussing Zelensky's criticism of China and Brazil's push for peace in Ukraine. He also discusses Putin's recent changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM