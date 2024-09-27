https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/italys-salvini-on-russias-nuclear-doctrine-dont-want-to-even-think-about-using-nuclear-weapons-1120308632.html

Italy's Salvini on Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Don't Want to Even Think About Using Nuclear Weapons

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that he is in favor of developing his country's nuclear power industry but does not want to think about using nuclear weapons.

"I can only reiterate the position, which is not only mine, but also the Italian government's, which is to support the Ukrainian people and its defense and to disagree with the use of weapons sent to Ukraine for defense on Russian territory," Salvini said when asked by RIA Novosti whether the new version of the doctrine would serve as a warning to the West, which provides military support to Kiev. Salvini, who also serves as minister of transport and infrastructure, said Italy is developing the nuclear industry for civilian purposes. On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed discussing the issue of updating the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence at a meeting of the Russian Security Council. Putin said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to sovereignty. He also said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus.

